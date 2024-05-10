Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has roasted Donald Trump for “falling asleep while Stormy Daniels testified about sleeping with him”, after jurors heard revealing testimony about the former president’s alleged tryst with the adult film star.

During his opening monologue on Thursday night’s show, Mr Kimmel relished what marked the second day that Ms Daniels took to the witness stand to testify in the former president’s hush money trial in New York.

Describing her testimony as “Stormy Daniels’ Roast of Trump’s Penis”, he mocked Mr Trump and his legal team for their conduct in the courtroom.

“Trump fell asleep again multiple times,” he said. “He fell asleep while Stormy Daniels testified about sleeping with him.”

Mr Kimmel then took aim at defense attorney Susan Necheles’ attempts to discredit the witness during cross-examination.

“Team Trump spent much of the day trying to paint Daniels as a sleazy, money-grubbing liar and, if that’s true, you can see why they hit it off,” he said.

The host also observed it was “quite a day to be a stenographer”, reporting that the words “human toilet”, “orange turd” and “Make America Horny Again” had all been raised during Ms Daniels’ cross-examination – and will now live on in the official court record.

“Print those out and hang them on the Smithsonian wall!” he said.

Mr Kimmel went on to show a clip of Texas Senator Ted Cruz attempting to defend Mr Trump on Fox News by declaring: “There is no person on Planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life.”

Noting that Mr Trump’s legal team had been busying trying to argue that the sexual encounter alleged by Ms Daniels never took place, Mr Kimmel quipped: “Thanks Ted! That’s going to make Mother’s Day with Melania a lot of fun this year!”

A long-time foe of Mr Trump’s – who joked about the former president facing jail time at this year’s Oscars – Mr Kimmel famously interviewed Ms Daniels about her alleged affair with Mr Trump in 2018.

He even offered to testify in the trial after the interview was brought up by the adult film star’s former lawyer Keith Davidson.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump during his opening monologue on 9 May ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube )

For her part, Ms Daniels’ offered more than seven hours of testimony this week, which included a description of what she alleges happened between herself and Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006.

Ms Daniels testified that Mr Trump failed to wear a condom during sex – details that were so vivid that the defence called twice for a mistrial.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, rejected those motions but lamented: “There were some things that were better left unsaid.”

Mr Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels in order to ensure her silence over the alleged 2006 affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Further blockbuster testimony is expected in the case on Monday when Mr Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen – the man who arranged the payment – is set to take the witness stand.