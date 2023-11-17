Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Donald Trump’s media company after they demanded an apology for the talk show host’s recent segment on Truth Social.

Mr Kimmel, host of late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, ran a segment about Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media platform, earlier this week in which he claimed the platform has lost $73 million since its launch. Several media outlets ran the same number — such as Reuters and MSNBC — before issuing corrections, noting the platform had actually lost $31.6 million.

Trump Media and Technology Group demanded a retraction and apology from the talk show host — which Mr Kimmel delivered in his classic fashion.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to say: say Donald Trump and everyone at TMTG: I’m deeply sorry you’re so bad at companies, I guess,” Mr Kimmel said.

Mr Kimmel then corrected the amount he had quoted, citing SEC filings.

“In other words, in fairness, Truth Social isn’t a colossal failure,” Mr Kimmel said on Thursday evening. “It’s only an abysmal failure.”

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, lost nearly $23 million in the first half of 2023, raising concerns over the viability of the platform .

“TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG’s financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern,” the company wrote in a 13 November filing.

Mr Kimmel called the demand for an apology “pretty darn hilarious,” citing Mr Trump’s $250 million fraud case currently playing out in a New York courtroom.

“Maybe he should sue himself,” Mr Kimmel said.

An appeals court judge has just paused a gag order against Mr Trump in the fraud case. The former president immediately took to Truth Social to attack the presiding judge.

“Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!). His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace,” he wrote.

Mr Trump’s attorneys have also filed for a mistrial in the fraud case. New York Attorney General Letitia James said there is a “demonstrable lack of urgency” to respond to their request.