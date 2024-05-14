Jimmy Kimmel reveals his plan to ‘drive Trump insane’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jimmy Kimmel announced his master plan to remain a constant thorn in Donald Trump’s life – even if the former president ends up in prison.

On Monday, Kimmel appeared on his fellow late-night host’s show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and congratulated Meyers on his new contract, saying that if it extends until 2028, Meyers may be lucky enough to “be here when Trump runs for president again”.

Meyers, on the other hand, wanted to congratulate Kimmel over the news that his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live had been mentioned multiple times in court during the ongoing hush money criminal trial against Mr Trump, after Stormy Daniels appeared on the show in 2018.

Mr Trump has entered his fourth week on trial, charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film star Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stop her coming forward with allegations of a 2006 affair.

The former president faces a potential prison sentence if he’s found guilty, but Kimmel said he still plans to be part of Trump’s life.

“If Donald Trump is convicted and has to go to Rikers Island, I’m going to commit a crime in the tri-state area with the goal of getting incarcerated along with him,” Kimmel joked. “So I can drive him insane from the inside, too.”

Jimmy Kimmel appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Monday to explain his plan on how he will drive Donald Trump ‘insane’ ( Late Night with Seth Meyers )

“I’d love you to be my cellmate,” Kimmel offered to Meyers, who replied, “That would be great.”

The pair then jested about how they would put on a “daily talent show” from inside the prison, which would consist of them doing monologues about the former president and going through old clips about Mr Trump with him.

The potential conviction of Mr Trump would leave the late-night hosts without material from the daily anatics of the former president. Still, Kimmel told Meyers he’s has thought what the future would old if Mr. Trump is convicted: “Yeah, I have thought about it, I dream about it.”

“I really hope it happens,” he continued. “I don’t know what we’ll talk about. It’s really going to be hard to transition back to talking about American Idol.”

Trump appears in court for his trial over “hush money” payments ( AP )

While legal experts have debated over how likely it is that Mr Trump would end up behind bars, the two hosts spoke about what it would be like to have a day trip to the Manhattan courthouse to see the trial in action.

“What I would love to do is for you and I to go down there, because, you know, he’s in some legal trouble,” Kimmel said sarcastically, despite both of them discussing how much Mr Trump “hates” them.

Meyers said they should go and wait in line – “he’d be so rattled if we were there.”