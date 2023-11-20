Jimmy Carter remains on home hospice care following death of wife Rosalynn

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Carter remains a home hospice patient and there are “no updates” on the former president’s health, according to a spokesperson for the Carter Center.

The spokesperson, Matthew De Galan, addressed Mr Carter’s health the day after former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the family home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday.

Ms Carter’s death came just days after it was announced that the 96-year-old had also entered home hospice. She had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

The former president’s last public appearance came in September, when in a surprise, he and his wife took part in the Peanut Festival in Plains.

The couple were seen riding in an SUV and waving to the crowd.

Mr Carter, who is 99 and described his late wife as “my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished”, entered hospice care in February.

Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99.



We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!#JimmyCarter99 https://t.co/c3b9OqzjXU — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 23, 2023

The Carter Center announced at the time that “after a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

Joe Biden revealed in March that Mr Carter had asked him to deliver his eulogy, and in May his grandson, Jason Carter, said that he had been enjoying visits from family members and eating ice cream.

His grandson Josh Carter told People in August that “it’s clear we’re in the final chapter.”

“He’s still fully Jimmy Carter. He’s just tired. I mean he’s almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he’s received] and has felt the love.”

And in September, Jason Carter told USA Today that the couple was “coming to the end, as we know.”

He added: “He’s been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy. They are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

The former president, he said, was facing “really significant physical challenges.”