Green party candidate Jill Stein announces 2024 campaign

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jill Stein announced on Thursday that she is entering the 2024 presidential race as a candidate seeking to represent the Green Party, criticising the two major parties for failing to address issues like climate change and inequality.

“The political systm is broken,” she said in an announcement video on social media. “The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for. Over 60 per cent of us now say the bispartisan establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people.”

“We’ll put solutions to the crises we face,” she added. “Crushing inequality, endless war, and climate collapse...The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren’t getting us out.”

She joins other outsider candidates including Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is running as an independent, and Dr Cornel West, who announced his independent 2024 ambitions earlier this year.

Ms Stein, a medical doctor, ran for president in 2016 with the Green Party and received roughly 1.4m votes nationally.

In her 2024 run, Ms Stein said in her announcement that she’s seeking an “economic bill of rights” for the US including guaranteed employment, health care, housing, food and education.”

The prominence of outsider candidates so far may speak to a wider desire among voters to avoid a Trump-Biden rematch.

Less than half of Americans view either man favourably, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released earlier this week. A third viewed President Biden favourable, while less than 30 per cent felt the same way about his predecessor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.