First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19; President Biden tests negative for virus

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 05 September 2023 02:15

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19; President Biden tests negative for virus

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

