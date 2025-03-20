Jesse Watters mocked over his five ‘rules for men’ where leg crossing and milkshakes are banned
The Fox News host was responding to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s claim on Gavin Newsom’s podcast that MAGA focused on his masculinity ‘obsessively’
Jesse Watters has been widely ridiculed after listing his five “rules for men,” - a list that includes no milkshakes and no soup.
The Fox News host was responding to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s claim on Gavin Newsom’s podcast that MAGA focused on his masculinity “obsessively” during the 2024 presidential election.
“I have rules for men,” Watters began on Wednesday’sThe Five. “They’re just funny, they’re not that serious. Like, you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. And you don't drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”
Referring to Walz, he said: “His excuse was, ‘well I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids.”
Watters also claimed that real men “don’t wave simultaneously with two hands.”
“We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time,” he said.
Viewers made fun of Watters on social media and a photo of the MAGA host drinking from a straw also resurfaced.
Others suggested that the list represented a deeper “insecurity” within the Fox presenter.
“The insecurity lmao,” one person commented on X. “Just drink the milkshake, Jesse. Nobody cares.”
“Watters’ masculinity is so fragile, even a milkshake threatens it. Maybe he should focus less on straws and more on growing a spine,” another added.
