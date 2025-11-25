Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’ Jesse Watters praised the Pentagon’s investigation into Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, proclaiming on air last night, “You have to make examples out of people.”

His comments came hours after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth launched an investigation into Kelly, a retired Navy commander, over a video he and five other Democrats posted urging members of the military to disobey illegal orders.

“You can’t have the deep state interfering with a duly elected presidency and get away with it,” Watters said on The Five. “You gotta draw the line in the sand…”

Co-host Kennedy chimed in, saying “I think that Senator Kelly might have violated the FAFO [F*** Around, Find Out] doctrine and he’s gonna find out the hard way that there, unfortunately, are consequences.”

She accused the six Democrats — all of whom are military veterans or intelligence community professionals — of attempting to muddy the waters around the chain of command.

open image in gallery “You can’t have the deep state interfering with a duly elected presidency and get away with it," the Fox News host said. ( Getty Images )

“What they’re really trying to do is imply that things you might disagree with are also illegal, although there' s actually quite a big gulf there,” Kennedy said.

“There may be things about bombing boats in the Caribbean that I have an issue with,” she admitted. “But, I have not sworn an oath to the Constitution.”

Hegseth’s probe into Kelly was announced yesterday morning, with the Pentagon noting he, unlike the five other Democrats, remains subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),” the Pentagon said in a statement. “A thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

“Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of ‘good order and discipline,’” Hegseth wrote in a follow-up post. “Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in danger.”

The newly announced investigation comes days after President Donald Trump accused the six Democrats of sedition, and even implied they could face the death penalty.

open image in gallery The investigation was announced after Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers posted a video urging members of the military to disobey unlawful orders. ( Getty Images )

The Democratic lawmakers — which include Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow — maintain they did nothing wrong by posting the video, in which they stated, “The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders.”

In a post on X on Monday, Kelly described his years of military service and took aim at Hegseth and the Trump administration.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work,” Kelly wrote. “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

The other Democrats released similar statements. In a video, Slotkin said, “I would hope that people of all backgrounds — Democrat, Republican, independent — would agree that threatening death for people you disagree with is beyond the pale of who we are as Americans.”