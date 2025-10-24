Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will end the months of speculation over why he has stayed on the sidelines and endorse Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani to be mayor of New York City, according to a new report.

Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives who is vying to become speaker of the House next Congress, had so far not endorsed Mamdani, despite the assemblyman having beaten disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June’s party primary. But, Politico reported, he has had a change of heart.

“I’ll have more to say about the mayor’s race when I have more to say about mayor’s race,” Jeffries told The Independent last month.

The race between Cuomo and Mamdani has devolved into a slugfest, with Cuomo targeting Mamdani’s religion while the New York Knicks put out a cease and desist letter after Mamdani put out an ad showing his campaign logo looking similar to the Knicks’.

Shortly after losing the primary, Cuomo, who resigned as governor after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report in 2021 detailing Cuomo’s history of sexual misconduct, announced he would run as an independent in the race.

Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is expected to be endorsed over former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent ( Getty )

Cuomo has failed to garner enough support and consistently trails Mamdani. Earlier this week, after the mayoral debate, Cuomo received the endorsement of current mayor Eric Adams despite months of sharp words.

Cuomo largely began his run after Adams faced an indictment last year, though the corruption case was dismissed after the Trump administration came into office. Adams would drop out in September before his endorsement.

The race between Cuomo and Adams has also become increasingly personal and devolved into Islamophobia.

During an interview with conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg, the host told Cuomo that Mamdani, who is Muslim, would “be cheering” if New York City faced an attack on the level of September 11, 2001.

In response, Cuomo said “that’s another problem.” Cuomo’s comments received severe condemnation from multiple Democrats.

So far, ever since Mamdani pulled off an improbable win against Cuomo, many Democrats have praised him, but held off on endorsing him. Some have held off on doing so partially because of his refusal in an interview with The Bulwark to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada.”

In the same token, he’s received endorsements from other leaders, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Nydia Velázquez and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Adriano Espaillat.

In September, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who assumed the governorship after Cuomo resigned, endorsed Mamdani. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who is running against Hochul for the Democratic nomination for governor, also endorsed Mamdani.

But so far, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have withheld their endorsements of Mamdani while also not endorsing Cuomo.

Early voting in New York City begins on Friday. It’s one of five major elections happening next month.

In addition, New Jersey will have its gubernatorial election, Virginia will have its election for governor and other statewide offices, Pennsylvania will have its election for the state supreme court and California will hold a referendum to allow the legislature to redraw congressional districts in response to Texas redrawing its map to shore up Republicans.