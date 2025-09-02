Jeanine Pirro’s DC office boasts about touring the Supreme Court – while posing in a completely different building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite being based in Washington, D.C., staffers in U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office appeared to confuse prominent government buildings on Tuesday when they boasted about touring the Supreme Court in photos taken at the Capitol building.

In a now-deleted X post, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. flaunted that Pirro, a former judge and Fox News host, organized “a tour of the Supreme Court” for the office’s fall 2025 intern class.

Attached to the post were four photos showing the group of interns, and the intern coordinators, on a tour inside and outside the Capitol building.

Even the alt text attached to the images, which is used to describe what is occurring in images for visually-impaired people, described the group at the Supreme Court building.

Pirro re-posted the office’s post on her official account as well.

open image in gallery A screenshot from the now-deleted post shows US Attorney Jeanine Pirro re-posting a tweet from her office claiming they toured the Supreme Court ( USAttyPirro / X )

But soon after it was posted, people on the social media platform informed the office that it had mistaken the Capitol building for the Supreme Court. An X community note soon appeared declaring, “That is not the Supreme Court. That is the Capitol building.”

The office deleted the tweet shortly after and replaced it with a similar post that changed the “Supreme Court” to the “United States Capitol.”

The Independent has asked the D.C. Attorney’s Office for comment.

Confusion about the two buildings may have occurred because the Capitol and the Supreme Court are located in proximity in downtown D.C. – across the street from one another.

open image in gallery Interns and intern coordinators in the US Attorney's Office for DC posed outside the US Capitol but identified the building as the Supreme Court ( US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia / X )

The Capitol building also housed the former Supreme Court chamber, which was used by the court from 1810 until 1860.

It’s unclear what led to the original mistake, but it produced a brief moment of ridicule online.

“Open the schools!” X user Luke Radel joked.

“That is, uh, the wrong building,” Capitol Hill reporter Joe Perticone said.

Another X user named Charles said Pirro should be “ashamed” to not know the difference between the two.

It’s the latest blunder for Pirro’s office, which has been under a microscope since Trump announced that she would take over the U.S. Attorney’s Office – considered one of the most powerful in the country.

open image in gallery A photo of the Capitol rotunda's ceiling that the US Attorney's Office in DC incorrectly described as 'Supreme court ceiling' ( US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia / X )

That was only intensified last month when Trump declared a “crime emergency” in D.C., giving Pirro’s office vast oversight of pursuing charges against people in the nation’s capital.

While Pirro has boasted about arrests, the office has also struggled to secure federal indictments against various individuals accused of assaulting or threatening law enforcement or government officials. At least three grand juries, comprised of DC residents, have declined to bring charges against people that the office has accused of a crime– a rare occurrence.