Vice President JD Vance says he was confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters on Saturday while out walking with his three-year-old daughter, who became “increasingly anxious and scared” by their shouts.

Vance has become the target of protesters in support of the U.S. defense of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth year, after his part in the disastrous Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The vice president was seen by many as instigating an attack on Zelensky that quickly escalated into a shouting match in front of the world’s media, leading to international condemnation.

As the U.S. has withdrawn support from its ally, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine. There were demonstrations in support of Kyiv on Saturday in Europe and in Washington, D.C.

The vice president wrote on X: “Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.”

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.),” he continued.

“It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s*** person.”

Not everyone was sympathetic.

Tim Miller, of The Bulwark, tweeted: “Dozens are dead in Ukraine because you stopped giving them the intelligence that protected the country from bombs so you can probably handle some yelling in a free country boss.

“When @RoKhanna brought up children JD accused him of emotional manipulation. Two weeks later he’s using his 3 year old as a shield for the disastrous policies he’s implanting. Keep it.”

Journalist John Harwood tweeted: “If you endanger a group of immigrants by telling outrageous lies about them, or withhold intelligence to make it easier for Russia to kill innocent Ukrainians, you're a s*** person.”

This is not the first time Vance has been confronted by demonstrators since the Zelensky meeting. The vice president and his family were also greeted by angry protesters on vacation in Vermont, who told him to “go ski in Russia.”

Ahead of Vance’s visit and before the Oval Office drama, Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Thursday welcoming Vance and his family to the state. He asked Vermont residents to do the same, even if they have political differences with the vice president.

“I hope Vermonters remember the vice president is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” the statement said.