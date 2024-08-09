Support truly

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has revealed that he has lost 30 pounds over the past two years.

Vance, who was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention last month, attributed the weight loss to eating better, running and hitting the gym. He denied taking any weight loss medication.

“I haven’t taken any drugs,” he told The Daily Mail during an interview on the private jet the Trump campaign refers to as “Trump Force 2”.

“Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it’s also just eating better. I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon.”

Vance said that he knew he had to change after feeling out of breath while playing with his children. But he conceded that the election campaign may lead to a few steps backwards.

Republican vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, orders at Olson’s Ice Cream on August 7 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He has attributed his recent weight loss to diet and exercise ( AP )

“Time will tell man,” he said. “In three months, maybe I’ll be a lot fatter.”

Lunch for the day on the plane was sandwiches and fries from Chick-fil-A, the Mail reported.

Vance’s Democratic rival, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, had his own weight loss journey during his time in politics. After being re-elected to his Minnesota House seat in 2012, he set a 2013 New Year’s resolution and lost 85 pounds by taking up a new exercise routine, according to the Star Tribune. Walz started biking and running, completing his first marathon in 2014.

“Like so many people, running began as a means to an end for me. When I was younger, I played football and basketball, and ran track to stay conditioned for my main sports,” he told Runner’s World this summer. “I then spent 24 years in the National Guard, so I was running at that time to stay in shape.”

During his time in the House, Walz joined a bipartisan running club with some Republicans.

“You see things a little differently, you meet people in a different setting,” the future governor told the Tribune in 2014.

“Nobody boos you,” he added.