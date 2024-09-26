JD Vance claims he doesn’t have to ‘prepare much’ for VP debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has suggested that he doesn’t need to “prepare that much” ahead of his debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on October 1.

The debate is set to take place at 9pm ET and will be hosted by CBS News.

“We have well-developed views on public policy, so we don’t have to prepare that much,” the Ohio senator said during a press call on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

However, The New York Times has reported that Vance is spending several days hosting prep sessions in rural Michigan this week.

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spent days preparing for their debates, which in the end led to Biden’s departure from the race, Vance said, “We’re not planning to do anything similar.”

“What we’re going to focus on is that I make as concise and direct appeal to the American people as possible about Donald Trump’s successful policies and Kamala Harris’ failed policies,” he added. “Kamala Harris’ record is one of unadorable groceries, unaffordable housing and Americans who are losing their jobs.”

“So I don’t think we have to prepare that much because we don’t have to hide our record from the American people, we just have to talk about it,” Vance said.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks to supporters during a campaign event at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. He is now saying he doesn’t have to prepare that much for his upcoming debate ( Getty Images )

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is playing Vance during Walz’s mock debates while Republican and Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer playing the part of Walz during Vance’s preparations.

Emmer was called in to emulate Walz’s folksy demeanor, according to ABC News.

Vance’s debate prep has consisted of sessions at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as online preparations with colleagues, including Trump advisor Jason Miller.

The Ohio senator has over the course of the last month looked over debate plans, tactics, as well as questions that might arise during the debate, ABC noted.

The Republican VP nominee is set to attempt to depict the Minnesota governor as a far-left progressive, taking aim at his policy priorities during his time in the governor’s mansion.

Emmer, the House Republican majority whip, previously chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee. He endorsed Trump earlier this year even after the ex-commander-in-chief called him a “globalist RINO” (Republican In Name Only) as he took him out of contention for the House speakership following the departure of former California Representative Kevin McCarthy.

Between 2015 and 2019, Walz and Emmer both served in the House.

Vance’s wife Usha, a fellow Yale Law School graduate, has been taking part in the debate preparations, according to ABC News. Usha Vance previously clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The debate prep has included watching footage of Walz’s previous debate from earlier campaigns but a source close to Vance told ABC that his interviews with the press have also helped him prepare.

The debate is set to be moderated by Norah O’Donnell, the anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, as well as Margaret Brennan, the moderator of Face the Nation and the chief foreign affairs correspondent for the network.