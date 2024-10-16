JD Vance claims his mother obtained health insurance under Trump. She used Obamacare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

In an attempt to boost Donald Trump’s record on healthcare, JD Vance touted that his family members obtained private insurance for the first time under the former president’s administration.

However he failed to mention a key fact - it was through the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

“Members of my family actually got private health insurance at least for the first time, switched off Medicaid onto private insurance for the first time, under Donald Trump’s leadership,” Vance said at the vice presidential debate earlier this month.

Senator JD Vance tried to re-characterize Donald Trump’s reputation with the Affordable Care Act during the vice presidential debate ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He was referring to his mother, who purchased private health insurance through Obamacare’s marketplace after she overcame substance use disorder and began earning too much money to remain on Medicaid, a spokesperson for Vance’s campaign told The Washington Post.

But the Republican vice presidential nominee did not mention that during his debate speech. Instead, he mischaracterized that Trump “worked in a bipartisan way” to save Obamacare when it was on the brink of repealing.

Trump led an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act when he took office – a move widely supported by Republicans at the time.

Once that failed, and public support for Obamacare surged, his administration began implementing regulatory policies to refine the landmark federal law.

That included reducing the enrollment period in half, opening the door for small businesses to buy less expensive plans with fewer benefits and protections, shutting down the website for 12 hours every Sunday during open enrollment, promoting anti-Obamacare advertisements, weakening tax credits for premium and more.

Barack Obama recently hit back at Trump’s claims about the Affordable Care Act ( AP )

Obamacare enrollment declined nationally during the Trump administration. However, his regulations did make the marketplace more attractive for insurers and led to an increase in participating insurers.

But even as recently as last November Trump has continued pushing for Republicans to repeal Obamacare, saying Republicans should “never give up” on efforts to terminate it.

Despite Trump’s historic disdain for the Affordable Care Act, Vance still used the Obama-era legislation to boost Trump’s image.

“His running mate had the nerve to say, ‘Donald Trump salvaged the Affordable Care Act’. I mean, Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to tear it down and by the way, he couldn’t even do that right,” former president Barack Obama said during a campaign event for Harris.

The Independent has asked a spokesperson for Vance for comment.