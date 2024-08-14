Watch live: JD Vance holds rally in Michigan in visit to battleground state

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as JD Vance delivers remarks during a rally in Byron Center, Michigan, in a visit to the battleground state on Wednesday, 14 August.

Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election will speak about crime, immigration policies, and inflation, according to their campaign.

It comes after Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally in the same state.

According to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College, the current vice president has a four-point lead over the former president in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Polls were conducted from 5 to 9 August, with 1,973 likely voters (around 650 from each state).

Wednesday's speech comes after Mr Vance said he supports Mr Trump's call for presidents to have a say in Federal Reserve Board policy-making, including interest-rate moves, saying those should be "political" decisions.