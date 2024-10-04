Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Senator JD Vance had kind words for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — just hours after she suggested that a mysterious “they” can control the weather and inflicted Hurricane Helene on Republican voters in Georgia and North Carolina.

Greene is well known for repeating nonsense conspiracy theories. She’s voiced her belief in “Jewish space lasers”and has been cozy with QAnon ideas both before and during her time in office.

She made her latest bizarre claim on X, this time concerning the weather.

“Yes, they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done,” Greene wrote.

Before making the claim that the weather can be controlled, she shared an image of the areas most affected by Hurricane Helene overlayed with an electoral map.

She wasn’t clear who “they” were but the map’s implication is that Democrats were somehow responsible for a hurricane to hurt Republican voters.

Those affected by Hurricane Helene are still recovering from the deadly storm.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Vance, center front, visits areas impacted by Hurricane Helene in Damascus, Va., Thursday Oct. 3, 2024 ( AP )

Despite her absurd claim, Vance heaped praise on Greene during a recent campaign rally in Greene’s district.

“We have got another great, strong, woman leader in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he said. “Now you may not know this, but one of the very first endorsements … I got when I was running in the Republican Senate primary in Ohio a few years ago was from Marjorie Taylor Greene, so she’s been a great friend of mine.”

He went on call Greene a “loyal person” and a “hell of a Congresswoman.”

Democrats were quick to condemn Vance for praising Greene. In a statement sent on Friday, DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd called Greene a “wildly out-of-touch conspiracy theorist and election-denying extremist who is as toxic to voters as the Trump-Vance Project 2025 agenda.”

“JD Vance took time in Georgia today to shout out his ‘great friend’ right after she finished spreading fresh conspiracy theories about how ‘they’ can control the weather while Georgia is still recovering from Hurricane Helene,” he wrote. “And that’s just another reason why we’re sure that Vance will have plenty more free time to spend with his ‘great friend’ after this November.”