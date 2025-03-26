JD Vance to lead controversial visit by US delegation to Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance has said he will join his wife on a trip to Greenland, suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake.

Vance will join a high-profile delegation, that includes his wife, in visiting the U.S. Space Base at Pituffik in northern Greenland.

“We’re going to check out how things are going there,” Vance said in a video posted to social media.

"A lot of other countries have threatened Greenland, have threatened to use its territories and its waterways to threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and of course, to threaten the people of Greenland. So we are going to check out how things are going there," Vance said in the video.

"Unfortunately, leaders in both America and in Denmark, I think, ignored Greenland for far too long."

“Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world.”

Greenland has been controlled by Denmark for centuries, previously as a colony and now as a semi-sovereign territory under the Danish realm. It is subject to the Danish constitution, meaning any change to its legal status would require a constitutional amendment.

Usha Vance will accompany her husband ( AP )

Trump has said repeatedly the U.S. should take over Greenland, claiming the vast island was important for U.S. national security.

The governments of both Greenland and Denmark have voiced opposition to any U.S. takeover. Polls have shown that nearly all Greenlanders oppose joining the United States.

Denmark's prime minister had said on Wednesday that a planned visit by Usha Vance to a popular dog-sled race in Greenland was part of an "unacceptable pressure" on the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The White House on Tuesday announced that the delegation would instead be headed byJD Vance himself, but that it would only visit the U.S. Space Base at Pituffik in northern Greenland and not the dog-sled race.

"I think it's very positive that the Americans cancelled their visit to the Greenlandic society. Instead, they will visit their own base, Pituffik, and we have nothing against that," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told broadcaster DR.