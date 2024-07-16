Support truly

Following months of speculation, it was revealed by Donald Trump that his running mate will be Ohio Senator JD Vance, a former critic of the ex-president.

While Vance’s opinions on Trump may have changed over the years, voters from both sides of the political spectrum are weighing in on what they think about Trump’s vice-presidential pick.

In a poll conducted by YouGov, only 27 percent of US Republican adults taking part in the survey believed that Vance was the best possible pick Trump could have made as his running mate in the 2024 race for the White House.

Out of 3,003 American adults that YouGov surveyed for a new poll on Monday, just under a third of the Republicans taking part said that he was the best possible pick.

Despite the relatively low number, very few Republicans actually thought he was a bad pick, with two percent approving the choice, or the worst possible pick that could have been made, with two percent also going for this option.

Another tie in the voting percentage was between those Republicans who said that Vance was a “good pick” but not the best possible running mate and those who said they were unsure — both answers garnered 29 percent, the poll says.

However, with the “best possible pick” and “good pick” Republican responses put together, this shows that over half, 56 percent, of GOP-leaning adults have a positive view of the Hillbilly Elegy author.

JD Vance at the opening night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ( EPA )

As for the final 10 percent of Republicans surveyed, they believed he was neither a good nor bad pick.

The numbers change drastically if the vote includes all 3,003 surveyed, which consist of those identifying as Democrats and Independent voters, with only 12 percent believing Vance was the best possible pick, and nine percent saying he was the worst.

Interestingly, those aged 45 years old and over are more likely to say that Vance was Trump’s best possible pick than those under that age bracket.

Meanwhile, 14 percent of surveyed white people voted for the Senator as the best possible pick, while only four per cent of Black participants, nine per cent of Hispanic participants, and nine per cent of others voted for this answer.