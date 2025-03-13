JD Vance eyeliner accusations are back — and the internet is having a laugh: ‘Maybelline called!’
‘Maybelline called and said they’ve had to ramp up eyeliner production to keep up with JD Vance’s demand,’ one critic mocked
Vice President JD Vance is never beating those eyeliner accusations, is he?
It appears social media critics weren’t paying attention to Vance’s comments as he spoke to reporters Wednesday during his meeting with President Donald Trump’s and Irish leader Micheál Martin.
Instead, they were fixated on a certain aspect of his appearance: his allegedly naturally smokey eyes.
“JD Vance went heavy on the eyeliner this morning,” journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, along with a clip of Vance’s speech.
Rupar’s remark, echoed by dozens of others on X, resurrected rumors from last year’s campaign that the vice president wears eyeliner. The speculation began last summer, when journalist James Surowiecki quote-tweeted a clip of Vance from a September 2021 video interview with the caption: “Why does JD Vance always look like he’s wearing eyeliner?”
Second Lady Usha Vance struggled mightily to clear up the rumor last August, telling Puck News: ”They’re all natural, I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.”
But critics weren’t buying it.
“First Vice President to cosplay The Cure,” one wrote Wednesday, comparing Vance to the British rock band heavy-into-eye-makeup.
Others shared images to mock the vice president, including pictures of Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney in heavy makeup for the infamous “The Nightman Cometh” episode.
https://t.co/6kBphBP2QR pic.twitter.com/P7bE98QWqV— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) March 12, 2025
Another user shared Tim Curry as Frank-n-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
https://t.co/2BlGtybywX pic.twitter.com/u0RlAlrSHy— Gruvfyllot 🇺🇦🍺 (@TheGruvfyllo) March 12, 2025
“Maybelline called and said they’ve had to ramp up eyeliner production to keep up with JD Vance’s demand,” slammed another.
“Very Heavy Eyeliner Day for JD Vance Coincides With Walmart Maybelline Sale,” one user similarly joked.
“‘Uhhh actually his eyes just look like that’ ... is he a raccoon?” goofed yet another critic.
