Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance doesn’t know what everyone is so worried about and rejected concerns about the stock market meltdown following President Donald Trump’s announcement of widespread tariffs.

In response to Trump’s stepped up trade war, the S&P 500 had its worst day since 2020, falling 4.8 percent. The dive erased roughly $3.1 trillion in market value.

Tech stocks such as Apple and Amazon fell further, while markets in Asia and Europe pulled back. All three major market indexes had their worst days since the pandemic, and the U.S. dollar has been losing all its gains since Trump’s second election victory.

But according to Vance, it could’ve been worse.

“We’re feeling good. Look, I frankly thought in some ways it could be worse in the markets, because this is a big transition,” Vance told the rightwing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday night.

“Look, one bad day in the stock market compared to what President Trump said earlier today, and I think he’s right about this, we’re going to have a booming stock market for a long time because we’re reinvesting in the United States of America,” said Vance.

“The people on Wall Street have done well. We want them to do well. But we care the most about American workers and about American small businesses. And they’re the ones who are really going to benefit from these policies.”

Economists have warned that American workers in fact will likely struggle mightily to pay higher costs created by the tariffs that Trump is imposing.

While the president often claims foreign countries pay tariffs, it’s American importers, including many retailers, that pay the tariffs and typically pass them onto the American consumer in the form of higher prices..

Vance reemployed an analogy used by Trump earlier in the day, claiming that the U.S. economy is a “patient who was very sick” and which has gone through an operation, and “now it’s time to make the patient better.”

Asian markets early Friday, meanwhile, opened again in the red.

Vice President JD Vance arrives for a ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House earlier this week. He claimed on Thursday night that the market chaos could be worse after Trump’s tariff announcement ( Getty Images )

The vice president also commented on Trump’s relationship with controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk, claiming that Trump has “full faith in Elon” after a Politico report that Trump had told his inner circle that the billionaire was on his way out. Vance said the Musk-Trump relationship was “better than fine.”

He also attempted to put some distance between the firings of three National Security Council officials after Trump’s meeting with rightwing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Vance said the fired officials are “good people, but they weren’t helping his agenda.”