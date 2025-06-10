JD Vance’s veiled threat to deport the man behind a popular menswear X account using Jack Nicholson meme
Menswear expert shared his experience living as an undocumented immigrant in the United States.
Vice President JD Vance appeared to suggest he would deport a man who runs a popular X account focused on menswear after the user shared his experience living as an undocumented immigrant in the United States.
On the social media platform, the user, known as “derek guy,” posted a long message encouraging people not to view undocumented immigrants as “MS-13 members”, as the Trump administration has characterized many, but instead as “neighbors” such as himself.
As a result, people on X tagged Vance, telling the vice president he has the “opportunity to do the funniest thing ever” – an indirect way of suggesting he deport the X user.
Vance responded with a meme of actor Jack Nicholson shaking his head “yes” menacingly.
“Derek guy,” also known as “menswear guy,” uses his X account to share his thoughts on current trends and comment on people’s clothing. He has previously critiqued Vance for his clothing choices, including pants that are “too slim,” jackets that “don’t hug him very well,” and a tie that was “a distraction.”
But on Monday, “derek guy” chose to use his popular account to recount his own experience with immigration in the U.S., admitting that his mother brought him into the U.S. over the Canadian border when he was a baby.
“Derek guy” said his parents fled their home in Vietnam after the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. After landing in Canada, his parents tried to find jobs to support their family. Ultimately, his father came to the U.S. to work, and shortly after, his mother followed, he said.
“Since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant. Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else,” the menswear guru wrote on X.
“The lack of legal immigration has totally shaped my life. It has made every interaction with the law much scarier. It has shaped which opportunities I could or could not get. It has taken an emotional toll, as this legal issue hangs over your head like a black cloud,” he added.
His comments come as the Trump administration’s immigration raids in Los Angeles make headlines due to the counterprotests that have emerged in opposition to Trump’s mass deportation agenda.
“Derek guy” called the current immigration sweeps “inhumane” and encouraged those opposing them to do more to support pro-immigration groups and follow career paths which could help people who are suddenly being deported.
He said he hopes that his story will make people think more empathetically of undocumented immigrants.
As a final blow to Vance’s suit choices, “derek guy” replied to the vice president’s veiled threat with images of Vance in poorly-fitted suits.
“I think I can outrun you in these clothes,” he wrote.
