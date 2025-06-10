Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance appeared to suggest he would deport a man who runs a popular X account focused on menswear after the user shared his experience living as an undocumented immigrant in the United States.

On the social media platform, the user, known as “derek guy,” posted a long message encouraging people not to view undocumented immigrants as “MS-13 members”, as the Trump administration has characterized many, but instead as “neighbors” such as himself.

As a result, people on X tagged Vance, telling the vice president he has the “opportunity to do the funniest thing ever” – an indirect way of suggesting he deport the X user.

Vance responded with a meme of actor Jack Nicholson shaking his head “yes” menacingly.

“Derek guy,” also known as “menswear guy,” uses his X account to share his thoughts on current trends and comment on people’s clothing. He has previously critiqued Vance for his clothing choices, including pants that are “too slim,” jackets that “don’t hug him very well,” and a tie that was “a distraction.”

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance made a veiled threat about deporting a popular X user who has critiqued Vance’s clothing choices ( Getty )

But on Monday, “derek guy” chose to use his popular account to recount his own experience with immigration in the U.S., admitting that his mother brought him into the U.S. over the Canadian border when he was a baby.

“Derek guy” said his parents fled their home in Vietnam after the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. After landing in Canada, his parents tried to find jobs to support their family. Ultimately, his father came to the U.S. to work, and shortly after, his mother followed, he said.

“Since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant. Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else,” the menswear guru wrote on X.

“The lack of legal immigration has totally shaped my life. It has made every interaction with the law much scarier. It has shaped which opportunities I could or could not get. It has taken an emotional toll, as this legal issue hangs over your head like a black cloud,” he added.

open image in gallery ‘Derek guy,’ an X user has criticized Vance for wearing suit pants that are ‘too slim’ ( Middle East Images )

His comments come as the Trump administration’s immigration raids in Los Angeles make headlines due to the counterprotests that have emerged in opposition to Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

“Derek guy” called the current immigration sweeps “inhumane” and encouraged those opposing them to do more to support pro-immigration groups and follow career paths which could help people who are suddenly being deported.

He said he hopes that his story will make people think more empathetically of undocumented immigrants.

As a final blow to Vance’s suit choices, “derek guy” replied to the vice president’s veiled threat with images of Vance in poorly-fitted suits.

“I think I can outrun you in these clothes,” he wrote.