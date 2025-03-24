JD Vance warns that Denmark has not been a ‘good ally’ amid Greenland takeover talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President J.D Vance attacked Denmark for not being a “good ally” amid heated discussions over the island of Greenland last week.

Asked whether he believed the U.S. could acquire Greenland during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning, Vance said: “I think it’s possible, Maria.”

“Here’s the thing which I think a lot of folks don’t appreciate about Greenland.

“It’s really important to our national security,” the vice president claimed.

Vance explained that there are “sea lanes” surrounding Greenland, the world’s largest island, used by the Chinese and the Russians. The former Ohio senator accused the Danish government of restricting U.S. access and, therefore, “not doing its job” and “not being a good ally.”

During the Fox News interview, which discussed several of Trump’s measures, Vance suggested that the only real solution to the national security issue was to take “more territorial interest in Greenland.”

He stressed that Trump would take the island if necessary, saying, “That is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us; he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first.”

open image in gallery JD Vance drilled home the Nordic territories’ ‘bountiful’ natural resources while insisting that Trump had a vested interest in its national security during a Sunday interview with Fox ( REUTERS )

However, Trump and Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede have been at odds for weeks since the president declared “the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” in a Truth Social post in January.

Egede slammed the Trump administration for unleashing a “highly aggressive” approach after he sent a delegation of senior U.S. officials to the territory last week.

Vance also told Bartiromo that the people of Greenland “were not actually happy with [the] Danish government,” despite an opinion poll strongly suggesting the opposite. As The Guardian reported in January, 85 percent of Greenlanders said they were against the possibility of becoming a U.S. territory.

Vance emphasized the U.S.’s desire to acquire Greenland’s rich natural resources, claiming the island was “an incredibly bountiful country.”

Second Lady Usha Vance will make a “charm” visit to the territory with the pair’s son Thursday “to visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenlands’ national dogsled race,” according to a White House press release.

open image in gallery Greenlands’ prime minister has slated the flurry of Trump administration visits to the island amid growing tensions between the two territories’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump’s security advisor, Mike Waltz, has also been deployed on a trip to the island alongside U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The pair reportedly visited the Pituffik Space Base, a long-standing US military installation on the island.

Egede lambasted the flurry of visits and furiously questioned in the Greenlandic press why they occurred in the first place.

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician's wife,” Egede said, as quoted in the newspaper Sermitsiaq Sunday.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said.