Watch live: JD Vance, Liz Truss and Nigel Farage address CPAC conference
Watch live as speakers JD Vance, Steve Bannon, and Nigel Farage address the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland on Thursday, 20 February.
The right-wing conference will likely be seen as a celebration following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election.
It will host speakers from all over the world, including former UK prime minister Liz Truss.
The US vice president will kick off the proceedings, with other Trump officials due to follow him throughout the day.
Thursday’s conference came as Mr Trump claimed that Vladimir Putin has the upper hand in talks to end the war in Ukraine.
The US president has echoed Kremlin propaganda in describing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “a dictator without elections”.
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his support for the “democratically-elected” Mr Zelensky and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during the Second World War, after opposition politicians expressed alarm at seeing Mr Trump “parroting Putin’s propaganda”.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was monitoring statements by Sir Keir with concern.
