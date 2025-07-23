Vance’s trip to an RNC fundraiser flooded with ‘MeowTucket’ protests to remind him of his cat lady gaffe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance was met with “boos” from a crowd in Nantucket, Massachusetts, who trolled him with poster-sized photos of his face in a well-known meme, inflatable couches and plush cats in what was called a “MeowTucket” protest.

The protest, promoted heavily by Amanda McGonigle, who is behind the Instagram account catsonacouch, was meant to disrupt Vance’s time on the island as he headlined a Republican fundraising dinner.

In keeping with the Instagram account’s theme, many of the signs mocked Vance by referencing online jokes or memes about the vice president. That includes cats – a reference to Vance’s controversial “childless cat lady” comment during the campaign. Trump drew ire during the campaign for saying the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies.” There were also couches at the protest – a reference to a fictitious rumor that Vance had sex with a couch.

Protestors even set up an inflatable couch underneath a massive tarp that contained an image of a popular Vance meme as a photo opportunity at “MeowTucket.”

As Vance’s motorcade drove by, crowds of people yelled “fascist” and called for Vance to leave.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance faced an unwelcome greeting on Nantucket by protesters mocking him with references to cats and couches. ( AP )

Signs brought to the protest said phrases such as “In America, the law is king” and “fascists not welcome.”

To expand the mockery, protesters wore shirts with cats on them and held up cat masks to their faces.

The protest was organized was several groups. McGonigle used her popular Instagram account, which is dedicated to “fighting fascism,” along with mocking Vance, to promote “MeowTucket.”

Ahead of the protest, McGonigle also distributed thousands of “Wanted” posters featuring meme photos of Vance.

McGonigle says the purpose of her account was to surpass Vance’s number of followers, but also took on the new mission of constantly trolling him so he “does not know a moment's peace for the next three and a half years at least.”

Vance’s time on Nantucket, an island known as a summer vacation haven for the wealthy, was brief. The vice president hosted a Republican National Committee fundraiser ahead of the 2026 midterm election season. Tickets to the ritzy dinner were a minimum of $100,000

The event brought in a reported $3 million, according to the New York Post.