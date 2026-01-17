California man accused of threatening to place pipe bombs in Disneyland for JD Vance visit
Marco Antonio Aguayo accused of writing threats on Disney’s Instagram page
A California man faces federal charges after threatening to place pipe bombs in Disneyland during a visit by Vice President JD Vance and his family last summer.
Marco Antonio Aguayo is accused of writing comments on Disney’s Instagram page on July 12, 2025, the same day the Second Family visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
“Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival,” one comment read, according to a federal complaint seen by The Independent. Another added: “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it.”
A third comment taunted law enforcement, stating: “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”
According to the complaint, the comments were made around 6.15 p.m on July 12 and came from an Instagram account with the handle “@jesses_andamy.”
Federal agents went to Aguayo’s home the same day to question him about the posts, but he initially denied having written them and claimed his account had been hacked.
However, he later admitted he had written the post and told agents he “intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter,” the complaint stated. “Aguayo stated he contemplated deleting the post but ultimately forgot to do so.”
The complaint indicates a charge of threat against the president and successors to the presidency.
The Independent has contacted the White House and the U.S. Secret Service about the charges against Aguayo.
Vance’s family visit to Disneyland last summer drew protests from hundreds of people, following the crackdown by immigration officials in California, which ultimately led to violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators in Los Angeles and neighboring cities.
The vice president later apologized to the people of Anaheim, but only for the disruption caused to fellow themepark-goers.
“We had the island to ourselves which was very cool. I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome,” Vance said during an episode of the Katie Miller Podcast that aired in August.
“Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time,” the vice president said with a smile, holding up his hands in mock defense.
