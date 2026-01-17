Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California man faces federal charges after threatening to place pipe bombs in Disneyland during a visit by Vice President JD Vance and his family last summer.

Marco Antonio Aguayo is accused of writing comments on Disney’s Instagram page on July 12, 2025, the same day the Second Family visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

“Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival,” one comment read, according to a federal complaint seen by The Independent. Another added: “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it.”

A third comment taunted law enforcement, stating: “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”

According to the complaint, the comments were made around 6.15 p.m on July 12 and came from an Instagram account with the handle “@jesses_andamy.”

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Federal agents went to Aguayo’s home the same day to question him about the posts, but he initially denied having written them and claimed his account had been hacked.

However, he later admitted he had written the post and told agents he “intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter,” the complaint stated. “Aguayo stated he contemplated deleting the post but ultimately forgot to do so.”

The complaint indicates a charge of threat against the president and successors to the presidency.

The Independent has contacted the White House and the U.S. Secret Service about the charges against Aguayo.

open image in gallery Vance’s family visit to Disneyland last summer drew protests from hundreds of people, following the crackdown by immigration officials in California which ultimately led to violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators in Los Angeles and neighboring cities ( Jane Fleming Kleeb )

Vance’s family visit to Disneyland last summer drew protests from hundreds of people, following the crackdown by immigration officials in California, which ultimately led to violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators in Los Angeles and neighboring cities.

The vice president later apologized to the people of Anaheim, but only for the disruption caused to fellow themepark-goers.

“We had the island to ourselves which was very cool. I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome,” Vance said during an episode of the Katie Miller Podcast that aired in August.

“Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time,” the vice president said with a smile, holding up his hands in mock defense.