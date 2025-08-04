Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When JD Vance turned 41 at the weekend, the GOP posted a picture wishing the vice president a happy birthday.

The photo, taken in January when he arrived to take the oath of office on Inauguration Day, seemed harmless enough.

However, some eagle-eyed observers have now claimed the picture may have been digitally altered.

open image in gallery The birthday post has attracted scrutiny for the flurry of ‘strange’ Photoshop edits ( X/@GOP )

The most obvious difference between the two images is that a line of stars on the U.S. flag are missing in the birthday picture, over Vance’s left shoulder. It gives the impression his whole body has shifted to the left so the white stripe of the flag has moved to a new position.

Vance’s right arm also looks slightly misshapen in the birthday picture, though this may be a result of imposing the giant text added to it.

More subtly, it appears that Vance is slimmer around the waist than he is in the original image, posters on X have claimed.

open image in gallery The original photo was taken at the inauguration in January ( Instagram )

Chris D. Jackson, Democrat party chair in Tennessee, said: “The photoshop you guys did to his face and then to make his waist smaller is hilarious. LMFAO so embarrassing.”

Billie Nelson, another X user, highlighted that Vance “is not that snatched!” also suggesting he was not as slim in the original image.

“What in the Ozempic Photoshop is this?” she said, referring to the highly popular weight-loss jab currently slashing obesity rates in the U.S.

The Independent contacted Vance’s office and the RNC for comment on the apparent differences in the two pictures.

open image in gallery The two pictures side by side ( X/@GOP )

This is not the first time images of JD Vance have become a talking point on social media.

In October last year, Republican congressman Mike Collins of Georgia posted a picture of Vance with a much more chiseled appearance, prompting mockery online.

X users then came up with their own, far less flattering, alterations of the future vice president’s portrait.

And in March, Vance became an internet meme after his face was used in a series of ‘baby face’ edits on X. His facial features appeared blown out, with puffed cheeks and wide eyes.