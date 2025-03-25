Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is facing sharp criticism from Republicans after she mocked Governor Greg Abbott over his wheelchair use.

Crockett has often been praised by progressives for her confrontational stance against conservatives and the Trump administration.

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign 2025 dinner in Los Angeles this weekend, she said, “We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey.”

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey!” the Texas Democrat lawmaker added.

Abbott was paralyzed below the waist at the age of 26 when an oak tree fell on him during a jog in 1984.

The speech was highlighted by Mediaite.

Crockett quickly faced criticism for her comments, mostly from conservatives, with CNN pundit Scott Jennings referring to her as the “unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party.”

“Th[e] Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has used a wheelchair since 1984 when he was tragically paralyzed in an accident,” he wrote on X. “Today, the unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocks him with the insult ‘Governor Hot Wheels.’”

Jennings was calling for civility and mindful language by quote-tweeting an account called “End Wokeness.”

A writer for the conservative National Review, Dan McLaughlin, claimed on social media that “Crockett is what the Democratic base wants, but she's the opposite of what the party needs.”

Conservative activist Scott Presler wrote on X: “I don’t use this word often, but Jasmine Crockett truly is wicked. To call Greg Abbott ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ is cruel, contemptible, and speaks to your lack of character.”

open image in gallery U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett made the comments during an appearance onstage at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner over the weekend. ( Getty Images for Human Rights Ca )

“A tree fell on Abbott when he was 26 years old — paralyzing him from the waist down,” he added. “His loving wife stayed by his side and they have a lovely adopted daughter. If Jasmine Crockett represents the Democrat party, I want nothing to do with Democrats. Despicable.”

Riley Gaines, a conservative podcaster and anti-trans activist, added: “Democrats, please keep giving Jasmine Crockett the microphone. We'll never lose an election again.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee also slammed Crockett, writing, “Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn called Crockett’s comments “disgraceful.”

“Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN,” he claimed.

Congressman Randy Weber, who like Crockett and Abbott represents Texas, told Fox News Digital that he also plans to introduce a move to censure Crockett.

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," Weber told the outlet.

He went on to call her behavior a "disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stand for."

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis, meanwhile, said, “I don’t care for Jasmine Crockett’s comment about Governor Abbott, but Republicans can spare me the crocodile tears when this clown is their king,” and added an image of President Donald Trump mocking a disabled reporter.

The incident he was referring to saw Trump mock a New York Times reporter with a congenital joint condition during a rally in 2015. Trump's supporters were insistent that Trump's flailing was just an unrelated comedic motion and not a direct reference to reporter Serge Kovaleski’s condition.

"Now the poor guy, you gotta see this guy," Trump said, referencing the reporter, right before launching into his impression.

open image in gallery A Democratic strategist reminded Republicans that President Donald Trump once mocked a New York Times reporter’s disability. ( BBC/Screengrab )

On Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News and warned Crockett should "tread carefully" with her words after voicing her support for the Tesla Takedown protest.

"On March 29, it's my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," Crockett said.

Conservatives, including Bondi, have interpreted "taken down" to mean an act of violence against Musk as opposed to a lowering of his wealth or stature.

Crockett insisted she was referencing Musk's wealth.

"I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money," she said.

She also fired back at Bondi during an appearance on MSNBC, telling the Attorney General that she does not advocate for violence, and that she should turn her gaze to her own boss, the president.

“So Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in January 6,” Crockett said.