House votes to censure Jamaal Bowman for setting off Capitol fire alarm

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The House has voted against the censure of New York Rep Jamaal Bowman for setting off a fire alarm in a US Capitol office building without there being an emergency.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told The Independent that the vote was meant to distract from the recent expulsion of former congressman George Santos last week.

“If this was actually genuine, they wouldn’t be digging up events that are months old for them to drag out to distract from the fact that they haven’t funded the government,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said. “They haven’t done a damn thing for everyday working people and they just need you know, something to distract people.”

Meanwhile, Rep Jasmine Crockett, a Texas democrat, told The Independent the censure vote is “bullshit.”

A censure is a way for the chamber to rebuke a member but it doesn’t lead to a penalty beyond the public reprimand. Mr Bowman is the third lawmaker to be censured since the Republicans took control of the House.

The New York representative was seen on surveillance footage pulling the fire alarm in late September as the House was about to vote on funding the government, prompting an evacuation of the office building within the Capitol complex.

“I was trying to get to a door. I thought the alarm would open the door, and I pulled the fire alarm to open the door by accident,” he said at the time, according to CNN. “I was just trying to get to my vote and the door that’s usually open wasn’t open, it was closed.”

But Mr Bowman said after the vote that he pulled the fire alarm in an attempt to open a door that was locked since the vote occurred on a Saturday when the Capitol is typically closed.

Last month, the House Ethics Committee decided against opening an investigation into Mr Bowman for his actions. In turn, Mr Bowman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.

Rep Lauren Boebert, a republican from Colorado, voted against, telling The Independent the vote wasn’t important.

“I don’t think it’s important. I think he should be expelled,” Ms Boebert told The Independent. “He pled guilty to a crime.”