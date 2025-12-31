Jack Smith’s testimony on Trump investigation released by House Judiciary Committee
Smith’s prosecutions of Trump were ended by president’s election victory in 2024
Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was released on Wednesday.
Smith led the prosecutions of Donald Trump for the agency prior to the president’s victory in the 2024 election, which effectively ended the DOJ’s efforts to hold him criminally liable for the attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the alleged concealment of classified documents and White House materials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republicans, pledged to investigate the Biden administration and Smith in particular over the two criminal prosecutions of Trump that were launched after Trump left office. Throughout his campaign, Trump argued that he’d done nothing illegal and that the prosecutions were political efforts to punish him and prevent his return to the White House.
Trump faced two separate indictments. He was accused of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and prevent Joe Biden from taking the White House despite his own campaign being unable to prove his allegations of election fraud. The president was also accused of taking a trove of documents including some classified materials from the White House upon his departure in January of 2021.
In the testimony released on Wednesday by the committee, Jack Smith argued that Trump was criminally liable in both cases.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
