Jack Smith responds to Trump’s request for Supreme Court to block ‘immunity’ ruling

Special counsel Jack Smith urged the Supreme Court to uphold a lower court’s decision that rejected former president Donald Trump’s immunity claim, pushing for a quick start to the trial in the election interference case.

“The charged crimes strike at the heart of our democracy,” he told the Supreme Court.

“A president’s alleged criminal scheme to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognise a novel form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law,” the special counsel added.

Donald Trump had asked the US Supreme Court to block a ruling that struck down his “immunity” defence against prosecution for crimes allegedly committed while he was in office, potentially setting up another major constitutional question involving the former president’s campaign in front of the nation’s highest court.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s attorneys filed their expected request following last week’s appellate court ruling that rejected his “immunity” from charges connected to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“This threat will hang like a millstone around every future president’s neck, distorting presidential decisionmaking, undermining the president’s independence, and clouding the president’s ability ‘to deal fearlessly and impartially with’ the duties of his office,’” according to Mr Trump’s attorneys.

“Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the presidency as we know it will cease to exist,” they wrote.

On Wednesday, Mr Smith told the Supreme Court: “Delay in the resolution of these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict – a compelling interest in every criminal case and one that has unique national importance here, as it involves federal criminal charges against a former president for alleged criminal efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, including through the use of official power.”

Mr Smith proposed that should the court decide to postpone, it treat the delay as an appeal, asking for a fast-tracked process of briefings and hearings. In such a case, he requested that the arguments be scheduled for next month.

He added: “The public interest in a prompt trial is at its zenith where, as here, a former president is charged with conspiring to subvert the electoral process so that he could remain in office.”