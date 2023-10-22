Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Lindsey Graham and a bipartisan group of US senators hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday 22 October.

The congressional delegation began their visit to the Middle East on Friday in a high-profile gesture of support for Israel following the Hamas attacks, and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday.

Mr Graham and other politicians will be speaking on the same day the Israeli military vowed to intensify its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The enclave’s health ministry said on Sunday that 266 Palestinians had been killed by air strikes in the past 24 hours.

“We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” Israeli Defence Forces spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said, earlier this weekend.

Meanwhile, a second humanitarian aid convoy is set to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing, security and humanitarian sources have said, following the opening of the border on Saturday.

The 20 trucks that arrived in Gaza yesterday were the first allowed into the territory since Israel sealed it off.