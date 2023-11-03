Watch live as Blinken addresses media during trip to Israel

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken addresses the media during a trip to Israel on Friday 3 November.

The US Secretary of State has landed in Tel Aviv amid reports he wants to push Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protect civilians in Gaza.

At least 9,227 Palestinians were killed, including 3,826 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Friday.

The death toll is up from 9,061 yesterday, meaning 166 people have been reportedly killed in the last 24 hours.

The Independent has not been able to verify these figures.

New figures come as the IDF released footage of a bombing campaign on the Hamas tunnel network as generals said forces were now engaged “in a complex urban fight.”

Lt Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters: “It’s very, very close quarter combat between our troops and Hamas operatives… It’s guerrilla warfare. It’s people popping out of tunnels.”