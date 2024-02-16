Watch live: US special envoy discusses Israel-Hamas conflict at peace thinktank

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, David Satterfield, participates in a peace discussion on the region on Friday 16 February.

The conversation is being hosted by Washington DC-based think tank The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its fifth month, Mr Satterfield is expected to discuss what the future holds for Palestinians in Gaza, as well as a pathway to a two-state solution.

“The humanitarian situation for 2.3 million Gazans is increasingly dire. A grinding process of inspections of trucks has slowed delivery of aid, while Israel’s ground campaign in southern Gaza - where an estimated 1.9 million displaced Palestinians now reside - makes using predictable and reliable corridors for transport extremely difficult,” a statement on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace website reads.

“What is the future for Palestinians in Gaza? How does the Biden administration envision the proverbial day after? And what are the prospects for converting this crisis into a better pathway to a two-state solution and closer ties between Israel and the Arab world?”