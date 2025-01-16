Who are the American hostages in Gaza set to be released?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least two American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza will be returned to their families as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, according to several reports.

Israeli and Hamas officials reached a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday in the 15-month conflict in Gaza, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. The deal has been confirmed by the U.S. and Qatar, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday the deal is not yet complete, according to the Associated Press.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking another 250 people hostage. In response, Israel launched a 15-month offensive in Gaza, killing more than 46,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Authority.

Seven Americans were taken hostage then by Hamas. Three are believed to be alive, while four are believed to have been killed and their remains have yet to be returned, CNN reports.

Biden declined to reveal the identities of the American hostages set to be released. However, Reuters and CNN later reported their identities, citing senior administration officials, as Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen.

open image in gallery President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announces the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. At least two American hostages are set to be released in the first phase of the deal, according to reports from several outlets ( REUTERS )

Siegel, 64, is a father and grandfather. He’s described by his family as an optimist and lover of the outdoors, according to the American Jewish Committee. He was taken hostage with his wife, who was released in 2023. Dekel-Chen, 35, is a father of three described by his loved ones as a “builder and a creator.”

Siegel and Dekel-Chen are expected to be released during the first phase of the agreement. However, Dekel-Chen’s father, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, told The Independent he still has very little information about his son’s status.

“I’m a parent of a hostage who is completely in the dark,” he said. “We don’t have solid information about Sagui or any of the other hostages, who is alive or who is not.”

The third American believed to be alive is Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces soldier from New Jersey. A senior Biden administration official told the Associated Press he will likely be released at a later date, during the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

open image in gallery Jonathan Dekel-Chen (center) told The Independent he’s in the dark about his son’s fate ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Phase one of the deal states that Hamas officials will release a total of 33 hostages, many of whom are children, women and people over 50. In return, Israeli officials will release 50 Palestinian prisoners held in their jails for every Israeli female soldier released by Hamas, and 30 Palestinian prisoners for other hostages held by Hamas.

Phase two of the agreement will include negotiating a permanent end to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Biden said.

“During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war. Let me say it again: A permanent end of the war,” he noted.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire, arguing it “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November.”

It “signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump said. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend. Outgoing White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also confirmed the Biden administration worked closely with Trump’s team to secure the deal.