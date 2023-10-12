Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, arrived in Israel on Thursday 12 October, in a show of support after the deadly attacks by Hamas.

Mr Blinken is due to meet senior Israeli officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss further boosting military support offered to Washington’s closest Middle East ally.

“I’m going with a very simple and clear message... that the United States has Israel’s back,” he told reporters before boarding a plane bound for Israel.

He is also expected to seek the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, some of whom are American, and will urge restraint and seek safe passage for Gaza’s civilians ahead of a possible Israeli ground offensive.

At least 1,200 Israelis have died in the attack launched by Hamas and over 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in air strikes on Gaza in recent days.

Some 22 US citizens are also known to have died in Israel.