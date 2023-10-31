Senate confirms Biden ambassador to Israel as Hamas conflict continues

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Senate confirmed the Biden administration’s ambassador to Israel on Tuesday, a move that came after intense criticism from the White House charging Republicans with political obstruction in the face of war.

Jack Lew was confirmed by a thin margin but crucially saw no vocal Republican resistance to his nomination; the former Obama administration operative will be the US’s representative to Bibi Netanyahu’s government at a time when Israel is faced with responding to a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas and is the target of growing fury over the number of civilian deaths caused by its military in Gaza.

Mr Lew was never expected to see an easy path to being confirmed, thanks in large part due to his work in the Obama administration as Treasury secretary and head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB); he was credited at the time as being a strong progressive who battled GOP efforts to cut Medicaid.But in the face of Israel’s conflict against Hamas militants in Gaza, Republicans found themselves unwilling to expend political capital to delay or thwart his nomination.

He was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday in a 53-43 vote.

More follows...