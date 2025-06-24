Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has garnered a wave of support from Iranian-Americans following recent U.S. military strikes in Iran, with many expressing hope that the actions could help topple the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ahead of an apparent ceasefire deal brokered by the president on Tuesday morning between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iranian communities around the U.S. began to express cautious optimism over the attack on key nuclear sites over the weekend.

Simone Derayeh, who grew up in Iran following the Islamic Revolution in the 1980s, is one of nearly 141,000 people of Iranian descent living in Los Angeles.

She said the Iranian people have been “held hostage” by the nation’s Supreme Leader and his theocratic regime.

“The oppression that has been going on is of the likes of Stalin and Hitler,” Derayeh told NBC Las Vegas, referring to the totalitarian rule of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler. “It is the stuff of storybooks.”

open image in gallery Simone Derayeh told NBC Las Vegas that Trump's military actions have sparked support among the Iranian diaspora in LA ( NBC Las Vegas )

Derayeh claims she is just one voice among many supporting efforts to weaken Khamenei’s authoritarian rule, as Trump mused about Making Iran Great Again.

“Many Iranians are actually happy about the Islamic Republic being weakened,” Derayeh said. “I unfortunately experienced the oppression firsthand through the early '80s, which was some of the toughest times.

“Mass murders, mass executions. Very, very oppressive laws, especially against women and minorities,” she added.

Alireza, an Iranian-American who lives in Washington, D.C., told the Baltimore Sun that the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities filled him with hope.

He argued that while other leaders stood by as the Iranian people suffered, Trump’s strikes sent a clear message: that Iran “can’t do anything and they are weak.”

open image in gallery Trump has garnered support from Iranians who fled there home country over the Iranian regime ( Getty Images )

Reza Rofougaran, a 72-year-old real estate broker in Maryland, emigrated from Tehran shortly after the Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown in 1979.

He told the newspaper that he is “100 percent against the Islamic regime in Iran and hope for a regime change.”

However, Rofougaran himself condemns the attacks on his home country. He said other Iranian-Americans are more in favor of strikes.

“You are not attacking civilians, people. They are attacking the mullahs, the top [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] commanders and the people in charge,” he said.

Others, Rofougaran said, are “saddened” by the attacks.

open image in gallery Satellite image of damage after U.S. strikes on Iran Isfahan nuclear technology center ( Maxar Technologies )

Elham Yaghoubian, a student activist who fled Iran almost three decades ago, supports the attacks, telling CNN that they are “beneficial” for Iran, the Middle East and the world.

“These infrastructures, roads, factories, buildings, they can rise again, but what we can never recover are the lives of all young men and women we’ve lost to the brutal regime every time they rise for their basic rights,” she said.

While Yaghoubian acknowledged that most Iranians do not want war, she argued it could bring a positive outcome: the fall of the Iranian regime.

“No negotiation, no appeasement will bring an end this war,” she added. “Only with removing this regime from Iran will bring peace and prosperity.”