Iowa’s GOP governor publicly backs DeSantis claiming Trump ‘can’t win’ in 2024

The Republican governor of Iowa has publicly thrown her weight behind presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, after claiming that Donald Trump “can’t win” the 2024 election.

Kim Reynolds said that the American people needed to elect a president who would not get “distracted” and would put the country first.

Ms Reynolds, who is in her second term and popular with Iowans, has previously said she would stay neutral in the Republican primary race, but has appeared with Mr DeSantis multiple times since he announced his candidacy.

On Monday she publicly backed him, saying that the Florida governor would “reverse the madness we see every day.”

“Not only do we need to make sure we elect someone who can win and beat Joe Biden,” she said. “We need a President who has the skill and the resolve to reverse the madness that we see every single day.

“We need someone who won’t get distracted, that will stay disciplined, who puts this country first and not himself. That leader is Ron DeSantis.”

Speaking later in a joint interview with DeSantis, she said: “I believe [Trump] can’t win… and I believe that Ron can. And that’s a big reason I got behind him.”

Mr DeSantis added: “This one’s obviously very meaningful, because Kim has proven to be a great leader that Iowans love.

“I mean, any time I mention her name out there, they cheer, and it’s because of what she’s been able to accomplish as governor.”

Despite Ms Reynolds’ assessment of Mr Trump’s electability, the former president continues to lead other GOP candidates in the polls by a considerable margin – currently scooping some 58 per cent.

Mr DeSantis, who is second in the national polls, is hovering around 13 per cent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

On Monday the Florida governor’s campaign took to social media to attack Mr Trump, posting a string of videos highlighting previous gaffes by the former president this year.