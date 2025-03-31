Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Mexico’s Senate Republicans appear to have laid the blame for a weekend arson and vandalism attack on their headquarters in Albuquerque at the feet of the Democrats.

“In the wake of a prominent Democrat official calling for her supporters to be ‘agitators,’ it appears some unhinged supporters took the message to heart and acted out in a violent manner. Democrats must turn down the rhetoric and restore civility to our political process,” a press release said.

The headquarters were targeted by vandals who spraypainted “ICE = KKK” at the entrance and also set a fire inside.

The Republican Party said it is working closely with federal investigators, local law enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Crews arrived at the building just before 6.00 am and contained Sunday’s fire within five minutes, Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) said. The GOP claimed the fire was caused by arson. AFR is still investigating the incident.

No injuries have yet been reported.

“It’s very early in the investigation. I know they are reviewing our camera footage and neighboring camera footage as well,” said party chairwoman Amy Barela.

Political leaders across the state shared statements on the alleged arson online.

“Political violence is unacceptable, including the arson attack on New Mexico’s GOP (Grand Old Party) headquarters. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“At my town hall yesterday, I spoke about love in action – about the importance of showing respect and listening. That is what we need right now.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said: “We do not yet know the full details of the fire early this morning at the Republican Party’s headquarters, but let me be clear, arson is a violent and cowardly act that has no place in our city... Politically motivated crimes of any kind are unacceptable.”

District councilors also condemned acts of political violence and said they were grateful no one was harmed.