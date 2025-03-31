New Mexico Republicans appear to blame Democrats following vandalism and arson attack on HQ
As well as damage to the front entrance and smoke damage inside, spray paint comparing ICE to the Ku Klux Klan is seen on the building
New Mexico’s Senate Republicans appear to have laid the blame for a weekend arson and vandalism attack on their headquarters in Albuquerque at the feet of the Democrats.
“In the wake of a prominent Democrat official calling for her supporters to be ‘agitators,’ it appears some unhinged supporters took the message to heart and acted out in a violent manner. Democrats must turn down the rhetoric and restore civility to our political process,” a press release said.
The headquarters were targeted by vandals who spraypainted “ICE = KKK” at the entrance and also set a fire inside.
The Republican Party said it is working closely with federal investigators, local law enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Crews arrived at the building just before 6.00 am and contained Sunday’s fire within five minutes, Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) said. The GOP claimed the fire was caused by arson. AFR is still investigating the incident.
No injuries have yet been reported.
“It’s very early in the investigation. I know they are reviewing our camera footage and neighboring camera footage as well,” said party chairwoman Amy Barela.
Political leaders across the state shared statements on the alleged arson online.
“Political violence is unacceptable, including the arson attack on New Mexico’s GOP (Grand Old Party) headquarters. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez posted to X, formerly Twitter.
“At my town hall yesterday, I spoke about love in action – about the importance of showing respect and listening. That is what we need right now.”
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said: “We do not yet know the full details of the fire early this morning at the Republican Party’s headquarters, but let me be clear, arson is a violent and cowardly act that has no place in our city... Politically motivated crimes of any kind are unacceptable.”
District councilors also condemned acts of political violence and said they were grateful no one was harmed.
