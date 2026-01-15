Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A parent was arrested by ICE agents while waiting with their child at a Minnesota bus stop, school officials said, as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement operations across the state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Robbinsdale Area Schools, which includes schools in several Minneapolis suburbs.

“This morning, ICE agents detained a parent at a bus stop,” Superintendent Teri Staloch wrote. “First and most importantly, all students, including the student involved, were able to safely board the school bus and arrive at school.”

The detained individual was with their child at the time of the arrest, which occurred in Crystal, KARE 11 reported, citing a school principal.

“Our bus driver, school and district administration followed district protocols,” Staloch added. “The school principal and support staff have been in contact with the family and have communicated with the families of students who were on the bus, as well as all families and staff of the impacted site.”

open image in gallery A parent was arrested by ICE while waiting at a bus stop with their child, a Minnesota school principal said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The superintendent noted that the district has a series of protocols in place for staff in dealing with these kinds of incidents.

For one, staff are required to call 911 if an individual enters school property without “a legitimate purpose,” and bus drivers are barred from allowing “unauthorised individuals” onto buses. The district has also allowed some students to take their classes remotely.

Staloch described the current moment as “an incredibly difficult time,” adding, “We recognize this news can create fear, confusion, and anxiety for students and for adults across the district.”

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Hundreds of federal immigration enforcement agents in have been deployed to the Minneapolis area in recent days ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wednesday’s reported bus stop arrest comes as the Trump administration has deployed hundreds of immigration enforcement agents to the state, following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

And before that, the Minneapolis area had already seen an increase in ICE agents, following the launch of Operation Metro Surge, a DHS crackdown, which began on November 29.

Since then, over 2,400 people have been detained in the Twin Cities, according to NBC News.

State officials have sued the federal government seeking to bar ICE operations, which they described as an unconstitutional “invasion.”