Parent arrested by ICE while waiting at a bus stop with their child, Minneapolis school principal says
A school official described it as ‘an incredibly difficult time’
A parent was arrested by ICE agents while waiting with their child at a Minnesota bus stop, school officials said, as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement operations across the state.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Robbinsdale Area Schools, which includes schools in several Minneapolis suburbs.
“This morning, ICE agents detained a parent at a bus stop,” Superintendent Teri Staloch wrote. “First and most importantly, all students, including the student involved, were able to safely board the school bus and arrive at school.”
The detained individual was with their child at the time of the arrest, which occurred in Crystal, KARE 11 reported, citing a school principal.
“Our bus driver, school and district administration followed district protocols,” Staloch added. “The school principal and support staff have been in contact with the family and have communicated with the families of students who were on the bus, as well as all families and staff of the impacted site.”
The superintendent noted that the district has a series of protocols in place for staff in dealing with these kinds of incidents.
For one, staff are required to call 911 if an individual enters school property without “a legitimate purpose,” and bus drivers are barred from allowing “unauthorised individuals” onto buses. The district has also allowed some students to take their classes remotely.
Staloch described the current moment as “an incredibly difficult time,” adding, “We recognize this news can create fear, confusion, and anxiety for students and for adults across the district.”
A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.
Wednesday’s reported bus stop arrest comes as the Trump administration has deployed hundreds of immigration enforcement agents to the state, following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.
And before that, the Minneapolis area had already seen an increase in ICE agents, following the launch of Operation Metro Surge, a DHS crackdown, which began on November 29.
Since then, over 2,400 people have been detained in the Twin Cities, according to NBC News.
State officials have sued the federal government seeking to bar ICE operations, which they described as an unconstitutional “invasion.”
