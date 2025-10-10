Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 50,000 runners from over 100 countries will descend on the Windy City this weekend for the Chicago Marathon, a world-renowned race that contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

Excitement is in the air as the city gears up for Sunday’s race, where athletes have smashed world records in front of millions.

But Chicago is also in the spotlight for a different reason: President Donald Trump‘s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which has seen immigration law enforcement flood the city and led to immigration raids and arrests becoming a daily occurrence.

The raids have sparked fear among Chicago communities, particularly in Latino neighborhoods. That sense of foreboding was also spreading among marathon runners this week.

Instead of sharing excitement about sightseeing along the route or hitting their finish time, social media was alight with fears by minority runners about being snatched up by agents potentially positioned along the route, plans to run with passports in their pouches and debates over whether to run at all.

The concerns came from participants and their families planning to travel from abroad — Chicago welcomes about 10,000 international runners each year — but also those from elsewhere in the U.S. and the Windy City itself. The Independent has contacted organizers of the Chicago Marathon for comment.

On Sunday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Trump has ordered troops from the Texas National Guard to be deployed to the state, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem likened Chicago to a “war zone” when she was there last week. On Thursday, a judge blocked that National Guard effort for two weeks - but ICE can continue its operations.

open image in gallery More than 50,000 runners from over 100 countries will descend on the Windy City this weekend for the Chicago Marathon ( Getty Images )

“We must now start calling this what it is: Trump's Invasion,” Pritzker said.

Days later, Johnson signed an “ICE-Free Zone” executive order, which prohibits federal immigration agents from using any city-owned property in their operations.

The 26.2 mile route, one of the 7 Abbott World Marathon Major events which make up the world championships, winds through 29 neighborhoods, including those where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been carrying out raids.

Meanwhile, an unverified post doing the rounds on social media, from a person claiming to work for the Chicago Park District, added to the panic. “We were informed today that ICE will be all throughout the marathon and told us not to interfere,” the anonymous note said.

The Chicago Park District issued a statement rebuking the post. “Contrary to a post circulating on social media, @ChicagoParks has NOT received any information nor has the District shared any guidance regarding ICE agents at the @chimarathon,” the agency said.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not respond when asked by The Independent how its operations may impact the marathon weekend.

Democratic Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois’s 4th District, who has run the Chicago Marathon three times, told The Independent that the runners’ enthusiasm always inspires him and that the event showcases the city’s beauty and hospitality.

“ICE is not welcome to the Marathon. President Trump and Secretary Noem are creating dangerous and violent conditions by infiltrating peaceful and safe community spaces. Their motive is control and intimidation. To all my Chicagoans and our visitors, Chicago is a welcoming city that does not bow down to a want-to-be king,” Garcia said.

As fears swirled, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson encouraged foreign runners to compete.

“We’ve gotten word that roughly 3,000 runners from Mexico have signed up for this marathon, and I want all of them to come,” Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday. “I believe the best way in which we can demonstrate resistance is not bending the knee to tyranny.”

But some international racegoers are worried about the days leading up to it, and the event itself due to the anti-immigration activity.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s administration is in the midst of ‘Operation Midway Blitz,’ where immigration raids and arrests have become a daily occurrence in the city ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Still, the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda is giving some marathon runners doubts ahead of this weekend.

A handful of people said they are considering forgoing the race altogether, while others plan to run with their passports as a precaution, according to messages they’ve shared on social media.

“My husband and I are coming in to run the Chicago Marathon in two weeks. We'll be on a visitor's visa, flying in from Canada. We're both brown/asian,” a runner shared on Reddit. “Should we forfeit our race (it's kinda a once in a lifetime opportunity to race in a major since I've never qualified before and I might not qualify again) because of the ICE situation?”

Some people said the fears were “overblown,” while others expressed incredulity. “This is absolutely insane that this is a conversation that needs to be had,” a Reddit user replied.

“I'm so sorry you have to deal with this,” another added.

Others from the U.S. took to the social media platform to air their anxieties ahead of the marathon.

open image in gallery Some international racegoers are worried about taking part in the event due to the increase of ICE in the city ( Chicago Sun-Times )

“This is my first marathon and I’m super excited for it but I also can’t help but be worried about ICE especially with my family spectating,” one person wrote, noting her relatives plan to mainly watch in Pilsen, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood.

Another wrote: “I’m running the Chicago Marathon next weekend (super excited!) but I’ve been a bit anxious after seeing more news about ICE activity in Chicago lately. I’m Latino (I’m here legally) but you know how it is, sometimes they just target people based on how they look. I really don’t want to deal with any of that racist stuff, especially on race weekend.”

Yet another asked for advice on behalf of his friend: "My buddy has been grinding since January to prep for the Chicago Marathon. He's dropped 25 lbs, crushed those 20-mile long runs, and even hit 70-mile training weeks. His goal is Sub-3 hours – dude's put in the work and deserves it. But with ICE ramping up in Chicago, he's stressing hard."

Some have even contacted law firms in the city ahead of time incase anything should happen.

“Asking to push my bid for next year if that’s a possibility due to fear of ICE,” another race-goer said. “Also reached out to a Chicago law firm for the time I’m there; and they’re able to help but only in the chance one gets detained.”

One seasoned marathon runner said the ongoing ICE arrests was “hardly a warm welcome” for participants of the prestigious race.

“Today ICE and Federal agents were marching through River North, the loop, and the Miracle Mile — all neighborhoods that the race goes through,” the runner said in a Facebook post. “They even were making arrests in Millennium Park where the race starts. This is hardly a warm welcome for an Abbott World Marathon major.”

Others said they would be running with identification come race day. “I plan to run with my passport in a baggy in the pouch,” another said. “I find the recent events terrifying for international participants.”

“Unfortunately, I do plan to carry my passport card on me which is absolutely unbelievable,” said another runner.

On Sunday, the Portland Marathon saw 12,000 participants run past the city’s ICE facility without incident. The event took place amid Trump’s attempt to deploy the Oregon National Guard, which was blocked by a judge after the state pushed back. The Trump administration now intends to move hundreds of federal troops from California and Texas to Portland.