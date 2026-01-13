Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The specialist Justice Department division that usually probes police killings is not investigating the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis mom by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, according to reports.

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot three times by the federal agent on January 7, and it’s reportedly “increasingly unlikely” that he will face charges.

Such cases would usually involve the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division but the move to exclude the specialist team has prompted the resignation of four of its top leaders, according to MSNOW.

The Trump administration has fiercely stood by the ICE agent and said the officer was justified, despite the FBI investigation being incomplete.

Federal investigators have stopped state investigators from fully scrutinizing the shooting by blocking their access to evidence, according to Minnesota officials, raising further doubts that the killing will be probed fairly.

open image in gallery The specialist Justice Department division that usually probes police killings is reportedly not investigating the fatal shooting of Minneapolis mom Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent ( Facebook )

“When you put that together with the state authorities being excluded from even access to the evidence — like shell casings, the car — I don’t have any confidence that a use-of-force investigation is actually even happening when it comes to the death of Renee Good,” Keith Ellison, the Democratic attorney general of Minnesota, told The Washington Post.

The Independent has contacted the Justice Department for comment.

While law enforcement officers are rarely charged for using lethal force, the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division is typically involved in such investigations and specializes in probing improper use of force or abuse by federal officers . The division prosecuted the police officers responsible for the killing of George Floyd in 2020, for example.

It is currently overseen by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, whose predecessors called out the decision to exclude the division from the investigation into Good’s killing.

“It is highly unusual for the Civil Rights Division not to be involved from the outset with the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office,” Vanita Gupta, who headed the division during the Obama administration, and was the associate attorney general during the Biden administration, told The Post.

open image in gallery Such cases would usually involve the Civil Rights Division but the move to exclude the specialist team has prompted the resignation of four of its top leaders ( AP )

“Investigating officials to determine if they broke the law, defied policy, failed to deescalate, and resorted to deadly force without basis is one of the Civil Rights Division’s most solemn duties,” Kristen Clarke, who led the division during the Biden administration, told MSNOW.

“Prosecutors of the Civil Rights Division have, for decades, been the nation’s leading experts in this work,” Clarke added.

Since Dhillon was appointed to the role by Donald Trump, nearly 400 attorneys have left the workforce.

“We don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute police departments based on statistical evidence or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence,” Dhillon said in April last year.

“The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws — not woke ideology.”