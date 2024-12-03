Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ana Navarro-Cardenas tried to defend President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter, but ended up raising eyebrows instead.

Biden pardoned his son, who has been convicted of tax and gun charges, in the last stretch of his presidency after repeatedly vowing he wouldn’t. The move prompted critics to groan that Biden put his family over his political legacy and that he was potentially establishing a controversial precedent.

The View co-host took to X to point out a pattern of presidents pardoning family members.

“Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger. Donald Trump pardoned his daughter’s father-in-law, Charlie Kushner. And just appointed him ambassador to France. But tell me again how Joe Biden ‘is setting precedent’?” Navarro-Cardenas wrote Monday.

But her point was buried in a furious discussion about one particular name: “Hunter deButts.”

President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. The president pardoned his son after repeatedly vowing he wouldn’t ( AFP via Getty Images )

A community note tacked on to her tweet debunked her claim: “There is no evidence that Woodrow Wilson had a brother-in-law named ‘Hunter DeButts.’ While at least one person by that name was living during Wilson’s presidency, there is nothing to suggest any relation, or that they were pardoned — the only result is this tweet.”

GOP operative Zach Parkinson looked into the matter, determining that the man cited in Navarro-Cardenas’ claim doesn’t appear to have existed. He wrote on X: “There’s (unsurprisingly) no record of Woodrow Wilson having a brother-in-law named ‘Hunter de Butts.’”

He pointed to biographies of the former president, which state that Wilson was married twice: to Ellen Axson Wilson and then to Edith Bolling Galt Wilson.

“Neither had a brother named ‘Hunter deButts.’ And even if you go one degree further, out of Wilson’s wives’ five combined sisters, none appears to have been married to anyone named ‘de Butts,’” Parkinson wrote.

Wilson also had two sisters — Marion and Annie Josephine — but neither married someone with the last name deButts, he noted.

Several media outlets declared the DeButts character pure “fiction.”

On Tuesday, Navarro-Cardenas admitted where the unusual name came from: ChatGPT.

She posted a screenshot of the AI bot’s answer to her question of whether any US presidents had pardoned any relatives or in-laws and wrote: “Hey Twitter sleuths, thanks for taking the time to provide context. Take it up with Chat GPT …”