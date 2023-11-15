Hunter Biden’s team wants to subpoena Trump and DOJ officials

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have asked a judge to subpoena Donald Trump and several former US Department of Justice officials in a case surrounding his felony gun charges.

A filing from the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son lists Mr Trump’s “incessant, improper, and partisan pressure” campaign to investigate Hunter, his “incendiary” rhetoric, and a “sustained, almost-nonstop public pressure campaign” from Mr Trump and his allies in Congress who have criticised the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

The proposed subpoenas also seek testimony from former US Attorney General Bill Barr, former deputy Attorney general Jeffrey Rose, and former US Attorney Richard Donoghue.

Hunter Biden seeks information from the former president and three of his former Justice Department officials “that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration,” according to Mr Biden’s attorneys.

Mr Biden has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges related to a gun purchase, a case that could go to trial during his father’s campaign for re-election and Mr Trump’s pursuit of the 2024 Republican nomination for president while he faces four criminal trials of his own.

The younger Biden is accused of making two false statements in 2018 while filing paperwork to purchase a handgun. He previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to a diversion agreement following a years-long federal inquiry, an “agreement on which the prosecution has now unilaterally reneged,” according to Mr Biden’s attorneys.

A subsequent grand jury indictment under US Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed special counsel status, charged Mr Biden with illegally owning a gun as a drug user and with allegedly lying on a form when he bought it.

Congressional Republicans also have continued to investigate the younger Biden and have threatened an impeachment inquiry against the president, fuelled by GOP allegations that he was involved with and profited from his son’s business dealings. They have not provided any evidence that the president was influenced by or profited from such dealings while in office.

This is a developing story