Watch live: Hunter Biden’s criminal trial begins on federal gun charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the criminal trial of Hunter Biden begins on Monday, 3 June, in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden's son, 54, faces gun charges in the first trial of the child of a sitting president.

The case begins four days after Donald Trump became the first former US president to be criminally convicted.

Hunter faces three felony charges stemming from his purchase and possession of a revolver in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

It is one of two criminal cases he faces, with federal tax charges brought separately in California.

He was charged in September 2023 in a case brought by US Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee, with lying about his use of illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver and with illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days in October 2018.

Mr Weiss, who has investigated Hunter Biden since at least 2019, also brought the tax charges.

The trial, with US District Judge Maryellen Noreika presiding, is due to begin with the jury selection process.