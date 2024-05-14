Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hunter Biden’s trial for federal gun charges will begin next month after a Delaware judge rejected his bid to delay the trial until September.

Mr Biden’s attorneys told US District Judge Maryellen Noreika they needed several more months to decide on witnesses and review evidence submitted by the prosecution. His trial is set to begin 3 June, according to recent court filings. Mr Biden faces 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

Hunter Biden, pictured arriving at the US Capitol for a closed-door deposition in February, will go to trial in June on federal gun charges ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

President Joe Biden’s son is accused of lying about his history of drug abuse in order to buy a gun, which prosecutors say he possessed for eleven days. He was indicted on three felony gun charges, falsifying a firearms application, lying to a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of an illegally obtained gun, in September.

The charges came after the US Justice Department’s nearly four-year-long investigation into his business dealings, personal conduct and more.

Mr Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorneys argued that the 54-year-old had struggled with drug addiction but did not break the law when filling out the form.

Earlier this month, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals also issued a decision rejecting Mr Biden’s bid to dismiss the federal gun charges against him.

Earlier this year, Mr Biden gave a six-hour, closed-door testimony to House Republicans, who were conducting an impeachment probe against his father. The transcript, released days later, revealed Mr Biden accused GOP members of building an “entire partisan house of cards on lies.”

The ongoing impeachment inquiry has yielded nothing but chaos. The investigation leaders accused the president of “corruption” through alleged family business dealings with foreign powers — they also made unsubstantiated allegations of bribery.

Last month, a hearing on the president’s potential impeachment descended into verbal blows between two members. Republican chairman James Comer and Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin clashed repeatedly, each claiming the other “needed therapy.”