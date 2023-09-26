Hunter Biden is suing former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over the notorious laptop he left at a Delaware computer repair shop.

In a new lawsuit, President Joe Biden’s son sued Mr Giuliani and Mr Giuliani’s former attorney Robert Costello for alleged violations of computer fraud and data access over the laptop which infamously became fodder for right-wing attacks against both Hunter and his father.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged “laptop” computer,” the suit alleges, according to CNBC.

In October 2020 – one month before the presidential election – reports began surfacing about the contents of a laptop that Hunter Biden dropped off at a Delaware computer repair store, and failed to ever collect.

The hard drive infamously landed in the hands of Mr Giuliani – a close ally of and personal attorney to Mr Trump who became a key figure in the former president’s election fraud claims following his loss to Mr Biden.