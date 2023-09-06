Prosecutors say they plan to indict Hunter Biden by month’s end

Federal prosecutors working for Delaware US Attorney David Weiss say they plan to ask a grand jury to approve more criminal charges against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, before the end of this month.

According to a filing submitted in connection with charges brought against Mr Biden as part of plea agreement which collapsed at a July hearing before a Trump-appointed federal judge, prosecutors say they “intend” to “seek the return of an indictment in this case” before 29 September, when the Speedy Trial Act would require prosecutors to formally bring charges from a grand jury after Mr Biden was served a summons requiring him to appear for the failed plea hearing.

Prosecutors did not specify what charges they will ask grand jurors to vote on, or what district they will seek to bring charges, but Mr Weiss was appointed as a Special Counsel earlier this summer by Attorney General Merrick Garland, giving him the ability to bring charges against the president’s son in any federal district court, not just the District of Delaware where he serves as US Attorney.

The charges brought against him thus far stem from a multi-year investigation overseen by Mr Weiss, who was appointed to his post under former president Donald Trump but allowed to remain on the job by President Biden in order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Yale-educated lawyer and former lobbyist is charged with failing to pay taxes in two different tax years, as well as making a false statement in connection with a firearm purchase.

Republicans have claimed that the failure to bring more serious charges against Hunter Biden is proof that the Department of Justice is biased in favour of Democrats, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied that there has been any improper influence over the conduct of the long-running investigation.

The White House referred a request for comment from The Independent to Hunter Biden’s representatives, who did not immediately respond.