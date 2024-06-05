Watch live as Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial continues

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden’s trial continues on Wednesday 5 June.

The ex-wife of US President Joe Biden’s son is expected to testify on Wednesday about the younger Biden’s drug use, which prosecutors contend he lied about to illegally buy a gun.

Prosecutors told jurors hearing the historic first trial of a US president’s child that evidence will show he knowingly lied about his drug use on screening paperwork when he purchased a revolver in October 2018, while his defence lawyer countered that he was not using drugs at the time and did not intend to deceive.

Jurors were shown text messages, bank records and clips of the audiobook version of Hunter Biden’s memoir that prosecutors say prove he was routinely using crack around the time he bought the gun, including the day after he made the purchase.

“Addiction is not a crime. Lying is,” prosecutor Derek Hines said.

Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.