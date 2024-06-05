Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial continues

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 05 June 2024 13:02
Comments
Close

Watch live from Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden’s trial continues on Wednesday 5 June.

The ex-wife of US President Joe Biden’s son is expected to testify on Wednesday about the younger Biden’s drug use, which prosecutors contend he lied about to illegally buy a gun.

Prosecutors told jurors hearing the historic first trial of a US president’s child that evidence will show he knowingly lied about his drug use on screening paperwork when he purchased a revolver in October 2018, while his defence lawyer countered that he was not using drugs at the time and did not intend to deceive.

Jurors were shown text messages, bank records and clips of the audiobook version of Hunter Biden’s memoir that prosecutors say prove he was routinely using crack around the time he bought the gun, including the day after he made the purchase.

“Addiction is not a crime. Lying is,” prosecutor Derek Hines said.

Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in