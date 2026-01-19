Fox News guest says Democrats have a ‘Jewish problem’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugh Hewitt, a conservative political commentator and radio host, claimed “the Democratic Party has a Jewish problem” on Monday, in response to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s recent admission that the Harris campaign asked him if he was a “double agent for Israel.”

In an excerpt of Shapiro’s upcoming memoir, published in the New York Times on Sunday, the governor revealed that the Harris campaign asked him the question and others like it while vetting him to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Hewitt, who has long accused Democrats of being anti-religion in general, claimed on Fox News’s “America Reports” that Shapiro’s revelation means the entire Democratic Party doesn’t like Jewish people

“It’s astonishing to me that the Democratic Party has a Jewish problem,” Hewitt said, making a generalized statement.

“They don’t like them and the left wing is ascendant in the Democratic Party and it’s a burden that the Democratic Party candidates in 2028 are going to share with Governor Shapiro.”

open image in gallery Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt theorized that the Harris campaign was trying to push Josh Shapiro off the presidential ticket by asking an offensive question ( Fox News / America Reports )

In his book, Shapiro recounted how Harris’s team focused on his views of Israel. In addition to asking if he was a “double agent,” a member of the Harris team also reportedly asked the governor if he had ever “communicated with an undercover agent.”

Hewitt explained that the question about a Jewish person’s loyalty to Israel was a “classic trope” of the “ancient evil” – or the antisemitic conspiracy that all Jewish people are allied only to other Jewish people and thus cannot be trusted.

The recent disclosure has shocked political commentators and lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer said if Shapiro’s recount is true, then the Harris campaign should explain why they asked the question.

“That kind of insinuation and targeting is antisemitism, plain and simple. No one should be judged or discriminated against because of their faith. We must do better,” Gottheimer said.

open image in gallery In his new memoir, Shapiro recounts the vetting process to join Harris’ campaign ( Getty Images )

Shapiro, widely considered a Democratic presidential contender in 2028, says in his memoir that Harris’s team brushed aside his remarks about the question being “offensive.”

“Well, we have to ask,” the questioner responded before continuing.

Shapiro was among three contenders to run alongside Harris in the election. Ultimately, Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, but some political commentators questioned whether Shapiro was not chosen because he was Jewish.

Hewitt told “America Reports” that he believes the team asked Shapiro the question knowing it would elicit a negative reaction.

“ I think they were trying to drive Josh Shapiro off the ticket,” Hewitt theorized.